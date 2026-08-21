Quantum Mutual Fund launches Flexi Cap Fund using GARP strategy
Quantum Mutual Fund just launched its Flexi Cap Fund, letting you invest across large-cap, mid-cap, and small-cap stocks.
The New Fund Offer (NFO) is open from August 21 to September 4, and you can buy or sell units from September 11.
The fund uses a Growth at a Reasonable Price (GARP) strategy to spot companies likely to benefit from market shake-ups or changing trends.
Flexi cap minimum investment ₹500
The fund looks for businesses with solid growth potential, strong finances, and good management, while avoiding overpriced stocks.
It's managed by Chirag Mehta and Ketan Gujarathi.
You can start with just ₹500, and it tracks the BSE 500 TRI index.
CEO Seemant Shukla shared that this is Quantum AMC's first new fund in almost two years, aiming to give investors more value and reach more people across India.