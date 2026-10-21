Qubic restores service after $1.4 million seed exploit, users can claim
Business
Qubic is back online after a big security breach earlier this week where hackers stole $1.4 million worth of tokens by exploiting a vulnerability in how wallet seeds were created.
The team has now rolled out recovery plans, and users who lost funds can file claims until May 1, 2027.
Qubic software update fixes seed vulnerability
The hack affected 1,404 accounts before Qubic paused everything to investigate.
87.1% of tokens were still present in the network when it was shut down, while the MEXC Exchange froze the recipient's account in about an hour.
Qubic has since fixed the issue with a software update and is urging everyone to update the wallet, create a brand new recovery phrase, and move all funds to the new address for better security going forward.