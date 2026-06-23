Quess Corp: 350,000 AI openings in India in 3 months Business Jun 23, 2026

India just saw a massive surge: 350,000 AI job openings popped up in the last three months, according to Quess Corp.

While the country's total AI workforce is at 920,000, only about a quarter are working in core fields like machine learning and large language models, which are driving most of the hiring right now.