Quess Corp: 350,000 AI openings in India in 3 months
India just saw a massive surge: 350,000 AI job openings popped up in the last three months, according to Quess Corp.
While the country's total AI workforce is at 920,000, only about a quarter are working in core fields like machine learning and large language models, which are driving most of the hiring right now.
GenAI 82.9% unfilled, deployment engineering 72.4%
There's a big talent gap for roles like Generative AI engineers and deployment specialists: up to 82.9% of GenAI and prompt engineering jobs are going unfilled, while AI deployment engineering has a 72.4% gap.
Companies want experienced pros (three to five years in), so fresher hiring has dropped sharply from 28% to just 15%.
AI spreads into marketing, operations, sales
AI isn't just for coders anymore: it's spreading into marketing, operations, and sales as companies automate more workflows.
Quess Corp. notes this won't mean mass layoffs but stresses that upskilling is key if you want to stay ahead in these evolving roles.