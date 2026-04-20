Quess Corp: India's GCCs face 38%-42% AI skill gap

Most GCC tech jobs in AI/data/cloud/cybersecurity

With demand rising fast, 60% of tech jobs at GCCs now focus on AI, data, cloud, or cybersecurity—double what it was two years ago.

Recruiters are especially busy in IT services and BFSI sectors, where the talent gap hits 42% in BFSI GCCs.

Because of this shortage, companies are turning more to contract hires for specialized skills.

Salaries for these roles have shot up too, 1.5 to 2.5 times higher than those for traditional IT jobs, and most hiring is happening in big cities like Bengaluru and Hyderabad since advanced talent is still scarce elsewhere.