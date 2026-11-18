Quess Corp retools hiring to target experienced GCC tech professionals
Quess Corp is reworking its hiring game plan as AI reshapes demand for talent.
Instead of mostly placing junior IT staff, it's now targeting pros with five to 13 years' experience in areas like cloud computing, cybersecurity, and data analytics for global capability centers (GCCs).
It's a big move to keep pace with how tech jobs are changing.
Quess shifts from temp IT roles
Quess used to focus on filling temp roles at IT services firms, about 70% of the tech staffing business of Quess, but now it's zeroing in on more specialized, experienced hires for GCCs.
Group chief executive Lohit Bhatia says this shift helps it stay relevant and meet the changing demand for advanced expertise as AI keeps shaking up what companies need.