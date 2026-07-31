Quess Corp says AI will boost IT hiring this quarter

Most of Quess's staffing growth came from global capability centers (GCCs) and enterprise IT, not traditional outsourcing.

GCC clients made up 71% of Quess's tech workforce and 68% of its revenue last quarter.

But there's a catch: there just aren't enough experienced pros for hot roles like AI, machine learning, cybersecurity, and cloud engineering.

There are more than 1,100 open positions still waiting to be filled.