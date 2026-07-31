Quess Corp says AI will boost IT hiring this quarter
Business
Quess Corp says IT hiring is set to pick up in the current quarter, thanks to companies doubling down on artificial intelligence (AI).
CEO Lohit Bhatia shared that as more businesses build their own AI teams, the need for tech talent with specialized skills is climbing, even though overall IT hiring has been a bit cautious lately.
Quess GCCs drive growth 1,100+ openings
Most of Quess's staffing growth came from global capability centers (GCCs) and enterprise IT, not traditional outsourcing.
GCC clients made up 71% of Quess's tech workforce and 68% of its revenue last quarter.
But there's a catch: there just aren't enough experienced pros for hot roles like AI, machine learning, cybersecurity, and cloud engineering.
There are more than 1,100 open positions still waiting to be filled.