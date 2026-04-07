Quest Global acquires BITSILICA to bolster semiconductor design and software Business Apr 07, 2026

Quest Global, a big name in engineering services, has snapped up BITSILICA, an Indian startup known for its work in semiconductors.

BITSILICA, launched in 2019, already works with major players in mobile tech, AI, and IoT.

This move is set to help Quest Global step up its game from chip design all the way to software — meaning better support for global semiconductor clients.