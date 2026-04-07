Quest Global acquires BITSILICA to bolster semiconductor design and software
Quest Global, a big name in engineering services, has snapped up BITSILICA, an Indian startup known for its work in semiconductors.
BITSILICA, launched in 2019, already works with major players in mobile tech, AI, and IoT.
This move is set to help Quest Global step up its game from chip design all the way to software — meaning better support for global semiconductor clients.
BITSILICA brings ASIC and embedded expertise
BITSILICA brings serious skills in ASIC design and embedded software to the table, plus a team of more than 500 engineers spread across India and Southeast Asia.
The acquisition will boost Quest Global's ability to tackle complex automotive chip projects.
Leaders from both companies are excited: Ajit Prabhu, Quest Global CEO, called it a shared mission to solve tough engineering problems, while Bhaskar Kakani, BITSILICA CEO, sees it as a major growth milestone.