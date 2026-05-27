Quick commerce apps power most FMCG online sales in India Business May 27, 2026

Quick commerce apps like Blinkit, Zepto, and Swiggy Instamart are now powering most of the online sales for big FMCG brands in India.

Companies such as Dabur and Britannia are making up to 75% of their digital revenue from these 10-minute delivery platforms, thanks to people wanting quick and easy access to snacks, drinks, and essentials, even in smaller towns.