Quick commerce apps power most FMCG online sales in India
Business
Quick commerce apps like Blinkit, Zepto, and Swiggy Instamart are now powering most of the online sales for big FMCG brands in India.
Companies such as Dabur and Britannia are making up to 75% of their digital revenue from these 10-minute delivery platforms, thanks to people wanting quick and easy access to snacks, drinks, and essentials, even in smaller towns.
Quick commerce lifts premium product sales
In fiscal 2026, quick commerce made up 58% of ITC's online sales and 65% of Parle Products's online sales, way up from last year.
This shift isn't just about speed; it's also helping companies sell more premium products (Britannia's sales saw threefold increase in adjacency categories!).