Quince runs 1-day flash sale on selected apparel and gifts
Quince is running a one-day flash sale with one-day-only flash deals on selected items.
You'll find stretch flare jeans in nine washes, a super-soft cashmere tee, and gift-ready picks like a balsam-scented candle and diffuser set, and a sleek leather crossbody bag, all at prices that are hard to pass up.
Quince highlights knitwear loafers jeans crossbody
Highlights include the cozy Quince Lightweight Cotton-Cashmere Link-Stitch Dolman Sweater for laid-back comfort,
Quince Italian Leather Horsebit Loafer if you want both style and all-day wearability,
Bella Stretch Kick Flare Jeans for that perfect fit with extra stretch,
and the Sabine Crossbody Bag, a premium leather piece that looks designer without the splurge.