Raghu Vamsi Aerospace Group invests ₹600cr in Telangana superalloy plant
Raghu Vamsi Aerospace Group is putting ₹600 crore into a new superalloy plant in Telangana.
Spanning 50 acres, the facility will make high-tech nickel-based materials used in everything from jet engines, space tech, and medical implants.
The goal is to kick off production by January 2028 and roll out up to 5,000 tons each year.
Project aims to cut India's imports
This plant will use advanced methods like vacuum melting and powder metallurgy to create specialized products: think wires, bars, and powders for cutting-edge industries.
Announced at the Farnborough International Airshow 2026, the project aims to cut India's reliance on imports and boost local manufacturing.
Led by former Midhani CMD S.K. Jha, Raghu Vamsi Aerospace Group founder and MD Vamsi Vikas Ganesula calls it a strategic move to power India's aerospace and defense future.