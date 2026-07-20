Raghu Vamsi Aerospace Group raises 400cr from Norwest-led round
Hyderabad's Raghu Vamsi Aerospace Group (RVAG) just scored $40 million (about ₹400 crore) in fresh funding, led by Norwest and Skegen Asset Management, with a few other big names joining in.
The new cash is set to boost RVAG's manufacturing facilities across India, the UK and the US. so they're gearing up for some serious expansion.
RVAG to build Hyderabad campus
RVAG plans to use the funds to build out its integrated campus near Hyderabad airport and strengthen its mission systems and deep-tech businesses.
With more than 1,200 employees and 10 sites across three countries, they already supply aerospace giants like GE Aerospace and Collins Aerospace, and even develop defense tech for India's armed forces.
Managing director Vamsi Vikas called this investment "a strong vote of confidence" in their journey so far.