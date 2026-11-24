Raghuram Rajan flags governance risks at NVIDIA amid Jensen's return
What's the story
Raghuram Rajan, former RBI Governor and current finance professor at the University of Chicago Booth School of Business, has raised concerns over corporate governance at NVIDIA. His apprehensions follow Jensen Huang's unexpected return to lead the company. In an interview with Bloomberg Television, Rajan questioned whether there would be checks and balances under Huang's renewed leadership. He also questioned the US government's role in Huang's return and whether potential wrongdoing would be thoroughly investigated by the chipmaker.
Market comparison
Parallel with AIG during financial crisis
Drawing a parallel with American International Group (AIG) during the 2008 global financial crisis, Rajan said some view NVIDIA as a company at the center of several contracts and supporting the AI boom.
He stopped short of calling this boom a bubble but said it could indicate excessive optimism.
The former RBI Governor also expressed concerns over whether returns from trillions of dollars invested in computing infrastructure would justify debt-fueled spending.
Security risks
Cyberattack threat, security concerns
Rajan also warned that security concerns, especially the threat of a major cyberattack, could lead to a sudden drop in demand.
His comments come as the world continues to grapple with the rapid advancement and adoption of AI technologies.
The former RBI Governor's observations highlight the need for robust governance and risk management practices in tech companies at the forefront of this global revolution.