Rahul Joseph's White Gold offers real-time pricing and spectrometer testing
Business
White Gold, started by Rahul Joseph in Bengaluru, is bringing real transparency to selling gold in India.
Instead of the usual guesswork and pricing uncertainty, it offers real-time pricing linked to the market and tests your gold's purity right in front of you with a spectrometer, so you know exactly what you're getting.
White Gold India's biggest gold network
Kicking off with just five branches in Karnataka, White Gold has grown into India's biggest organized gold-buying network, now running more than 150 branches across South India.
Its clear process has helped more people trust selling their gold, and the unorganized gold recycling share has fallen from 70-75% (2015) to ~60%, making things fairer for everyone.