Railways Ministry raises DA and DR to 60% from 58%
Business
Good news for railway staff and retirees: The Ministry of Railways just bumped up the Dearness Allowance (DA) and Dearness Relief (DR) by 2%.
This means DA and DR will now be 60% of basic pay or pension, up from 58%, starting January 1, 2026.
The update follows the latest Railway Board notifications under the seventh Pay Commission.
DA and DR revised twice yearly
This hike covers not just current employees but also pensioners, family pensioners, and others getting payments under the commission.
Everyone eligible will get arrears from January 1, 2026.
These DA and DR updates happen twice a year, on January 1 and July 1, based on cost-of-living data to help keep up with inflation.