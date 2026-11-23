Raja Krishnamoorthi demands hearing over NVIDIA reinstating Jensen Huang
US Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi is not happy with NVIDIA's decision to reinstate Jensen Huang as CEO, calling it "outrageous" and raising concerns about a potential Chinese intelligence connection.
He's pushing for a full congressional hearing, even though NVIDIA's board fully supports Huang and an independent committee is already investigating.
NVIDIA defends CEO, cites board clearance
Krishnamoorthi also questioned President Donald Trump's assurances about the matter, pointing to NVIDIA's reported $25 million contribution toward the planned White House ballroom.
NVIDIA responded that the donation went to a nonpartisan trust and wasn't business-related.
The company says it stands by Huang, the board concluded his return did not pose a national security risk after receiving input from senior US government officials, and announced a separate committee to oversee national security and export-control concerns.