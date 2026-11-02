Rajan Anandan: India poised to become world's startup IPO hub
India is gearing up to become the world's go-to spot for startup IPOs, according to Rajan Anandan, Managing Director, Peak XV Partners.
He pointed out that keeping valuations realistic and focusing on profits will be key for lasting success.
Peak XV has already helped take 38 companies public, including about eight or nine just in the past year and a half.
Anandan forecasts 25-30 Indian AI unicorns
Anandan also sees big things ahead for India in AI and deep tech, predicting we'll see 25 to 30 homegrown AI unicorns by 2030 if the focus stays on affordable innovation.
He's rooting for more government support, like grants, to help AI startups thrive.
While India shows promise in deep tech, he noted we still lag behind China and the US when it comes to R&D funding.
The ₹ 1 lakh crore RDI Fund could help change that, especially as Peak XV invests more in areas like semiconductors and space tech.