Rajasthan-based Sitaram Denims India files SEBI IPO for 3.09cr shares
Business
Sitaram Denims India, a Rajasthan-based fabric maker, is gearing up for its IPO and has filed the paperwork with SEBI.
The plan? To offer 3.09 crore shares, most of which are new, while some will be sold by current promoters.
There's also a chance they'll do a pre-IPO placement to adjust the final numbers.
Sitaram Denims to repay ₹40cr debt
A big chunk of the funds will help pay off ₹40 crore in debt and set up a new garment factory in Bhilwara with ₹41.3 crore.
They've set aside another ₹23.2 crore for working capital, and the rest will go toward general business needs.
The company's been doing well lately too: profits hit ₹24.2 crore in the fiscal year ended March 2026 on revenue of ₹242.4 crore.