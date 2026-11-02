Rajasthan Tamil Nadu Chhattisgarh Madhya Pradesh raise DA and DR
Just ahead of Diwali, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Chhattisgarh, and Madhya Pradesh have announced hikes in dearness allowance (DA) for state government employees and dearness relief (DR) for pensioners.
This follows a similar move by the central government, aiming to help folks cope with rising prices.
Rajasthan Tamil Nadu match 63% DA
Rajasthan and Tamil Nadu matched the central government's 3% point hike (now 63% DA), helping lakhs of employees and pensioners (more than seven lakh employees and over five lakh pensioners in Rajasthan).
Chhattisgarh raised DA by 2% points effective from November 1, 2026, while Madhya Pradesh's hike is retroactive to January 2026 for employees and to July 2026 for pensioners, with arrears paid in three equal monthly installments.
All in all, it's a welcome festive boost for state workers' paychecks.