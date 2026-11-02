Rajasthan Tamil Nadu Chhattisgarh Madhya Pradesh raise DA and DR

Rajasthan and Tamil Nadu matched the central government's 3% point hike (now 63% DA), helping lakhs of employees and pensioners (more than seven lakh employees and over five lakh pensioners in Rajasthan).

Chhattisgarh raised DA by 2% points effective from November 1, 2026, while Madhya Pradesh's hike is retroactive to January 2026 for employees and to July 2026 for pensioners, with arrears paid in three equal monthly installments.

All in all, it's a welcome festive boost for state workers' paychecks.