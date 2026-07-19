Rajesh Agarwal heads to Geneva for India's 5-year WTO review
India's Commerce Secretary Rajesh Agarwal is heading to Geneva this week for the World Trade Organization's big review of India's trade game.
This check-in happens every five years and looks at how India manages its trade rules, economy, and global commitments.
Expect a full report on how India stacks up, coming out later this month.
India's goods and services exports rose
India's role in world trade has been growing: its exports jumped from 1% to 1.8% (goods) and from 2% to 4.3% (services) between 2005 and 2024, according to WTO statistics.
The review is part of a system that keeps things transparent: bigger players like the US or the EU are reviewed every three years, while smaller countries go through it every seven years.
It's all about making sure everyone plays fair in global trade.