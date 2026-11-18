Rajesh Agrawal says US India trade deal will take time
India and the US are trying to lock in a new trade deal, but it's not happening just yet.
Commerce Secretary Rajesh Agrawal shared that it will "take some time," mainly because the US needs to finish up its ongoing tariff investigations and make changes to its trade rules.
Both sides are aiming for a stronger economic partnership, but there are still a few hurdles to clear.
US 50% tariff, new 10% duty
The talks hit a snag thanks to past US tariffs on Indian goods: the tariff on India was 50% under US President Donald Trump.
Plus, current investigations have led to new tariffs, like a 10% duty on some Indian imports.
Agrawal emphasized that reaching a fair deal will need patience and teamwork from both countries.