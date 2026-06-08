Rajesh Exports shares hit lower circuit for 3rd consecutive day

Dispute details

SEBI misinterpreted EBITDA as revenue: Mehta

"We had given them 300-400 GB documents, running into lakhs (of pages). I think they have not been able to find the correct documents. The whole confusion has happened there," Mehta said. "They have taken the EBITDA and termed it as revenue. EBITDA means gross profit. They have taken the gross profit and termed it as revenue. Looking at the number (₹15.15 lakh crore), they (SEBI) have made a huge mistake," he added.