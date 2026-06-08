Rajesh Exports faces PLI exclusion over SEBI ₹15.15L cr allegation

SEBI bans Rajesh Mehta, orders audit

SEBI has banned Chairman Rajesh Mehta from trading and ordered a forensic audit.

Mehta says SEBI misunderstood his financials, mixing up EBITDA with revenue.

The ministry is expected to decide shortly, but dropping Rajesh Exports is looking more likely.

The company has sent huge amounts of documentation to SEBI and promised clearer answers soon.