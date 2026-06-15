Rajesh Exports gains 5% to ₹80.23 after SEBI trading ban Business Jun 15, 2026

After a weeklong slide, Rajesh Exports's stock bounced up 5% to ₹80.23 on Monday.

This comes right after SEBI, the market regulator, barred the company and its founder, Rajesh Mehta, from trading due to allegations of financial misreporting, a move that had sent the stock to a yearly low last Friday.