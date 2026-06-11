Rajesh Exports shares hit lower circuit for 6th straight session

Cooperation assured

Mehta says won't contest SEBI's order

Mehta has said that he won't contest SEBI's interim order and is already cooperating with the regulator. He denied claims that Rajesh Exports obstructed the investigation, insisting that the company has fully cooperated with SEBI during its audit process. "I would never agree to the fact that certain relevant documents have not been submitted by us," Mehta said.