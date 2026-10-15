Ralph Lauren links executive bonuses to AI in 2026
Business
Ralph Lauren is shaking things up by linking executive bonuses to how well they use artificial intelligence (AI) in 2026.
Instead of focusing on sustainability, the company now wants its top leaders to deliver results with AI, a move that's catching on across big companies, but is still pretty rare in retail.
Public companies: 2% adopt AI incentives
About 2% of public companies across sectors have incorporated AI into executive incentive structures, so Ralph Lauren is ahead of the curve.
By joining companies like Salesforce and Textron, they're betting that tech skills, not just traditional business targets, will drive future growth and keep them competitive as the industry changes.