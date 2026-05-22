Ramco Systems posts fivefold Q4 FY26 profit 25cr, revenue 185cr
Business
Ramco Systems, a Chennai-based software company, just posted a big win: its net profit for the fourth quarter of FY26 hit ₹25 crore, five times what it earned last year.
Revenue climbed to ₹185 crore, boosted by steady growth in recurring income.
Ramco posts FY profit, aims AI-native
For the full year, Ramco bounced back from last year's loss to report a ₹42 crore profit and grew its revenue to ₹708 crore.
By March 2026, order bookings reached $51.7 million with a cash balance of $13.3 million.
Managing Director Abinav Raja says it is all-in on becoming an AI-native company, rolling out AI-driven products and integrating artificial intelligence into workflows to make customer experiences smoother and keep the momentum going.