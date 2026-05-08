Ramp aims to raise $750 million at valuation above $40B
Business
Ramp, the corporate card and finance startup, is reportedly looking to raise a massive $750 million at a valuation topping $40 billion.
Iconiq Capital and GIC (two of its big backers) are expected to co-lead the round, though nothing is set in stone yet.
Ramp raised $300 million, $200 million and $500 million
Launched in 2019, Ramp uses AI to help businesses manage spending and automate finances.
The company has been on a funding hot streak: it raised $300 million last November (valued at $32 billion), it raised $200 million only weeks before July 2025, and $500 million in July 2025 as its customer base grew past 50,000 companies.
Its enterprise segment saw 133% growth, with names like Shopify and Figma among its clients.