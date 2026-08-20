Budget smartphone shipments fall sharply as 'RAMpocalypse' hits India

The chip shortage has hit Chinese smartphone brands hard, especially in India's budget segment.

According to International Data Corporation (IDC), Vivo, Xiaomi, and Realme saw double-digit declines in shipments in Q2 2026, while OPPO saw an 8.5% drop.

Vivo's shipments fell by 13% year-on-year (YoY) while its market share dropped from 19% to 18.4%.

Realme also witnessed a decline of 14.2%. Xiaomi's shipments fell by 10%, while OPPO saw an 8.5% drop in its shipment numbers during the same period.