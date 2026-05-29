Ramprakash Ramamoorthy says AI boosts worker productivity up to 25% Business May 29, 2026

AI is helping people get more done at work: think 20% to 25% more productive, says Ramprakash Ramamoorthy, Zoho's director of AI research.

For example, customer support engineers using AI are handling 12 tickets a day instead of the usual 10.

Still, he points out that while software jobs see big benefits now, it will take years before we see everything AI can really do, and it is not here to replace humans.