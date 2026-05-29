Ramprakash Ramamoorthy says AI boosts worker productivity up to 25%
AI is helping people get more done at work: think 20% to 25% more productive, says Ramprakash Ramamoorthy, Zoho's director of AI research.
For example, customer support engineers using AI are handling 12 tickets a day instead of the usual 10.
Still, he points out that while software jobs see big benefits now, it will take years before we see everything AI can really do, and it is not here to replace humans.
Ramamoorthy says hardware costs nearly doubled
Ramamoorthy also mentioned that the rush for AI has made servers and chips almost twice as expensive in just four months, which could be behind some recent layoffs.
On the bright side, companies like Zoho can handle these rising costs better than most.
He added that places like India are adopting AI quickly thanks to cloud tech, and businesses are putting their money into areas like customer management where they see real profits—not just cutting costs.