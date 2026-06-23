Randstad Digital finds AI trainer demand surges 281% since 2021
If you're eyeing a career in tech, AI trainer is now the hottest job out there: demand for this role has shot up by 281% since 2021, according to Randstad Digital.
Companies aren't just experimenting with AI anymore; they're rolling it out everywhere, and they need people who can help shape how these systems learn.
AI solutions lead, process automation rise
Jobs like AI solutions lead and process automation specialist are also seeing big jumps, with AI Solutions Leads growing 226% and Process Automation Specialists 196%.
The report looked at millions of postings worldwide and found that businesses are searching for talent who can make AI work smoothly and reliably while keeping up with regulations.
India 2nd in global AI postings
India is second only to the US in global AI job postings but faces a shortage of skilled candidates.
With hiring times doubling for key roles, the report stresses how important it is to upskill local talent and connect with experts globally as AI keeps expanding across industries.