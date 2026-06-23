Randstad Digital finds AI trainer demand surges 281% since 2021 Business Jun 23, 2026

If you're eyeing a career in tech, AI trainer is now the hottest job out there: demand for this role has shot up by 281% since 2021, according to Randstad Digital.

Companies aren't just experimenting with AI anymore; they're rolling it out everywhere, and they need people who can help shape how these systems learn.