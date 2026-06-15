Randstad India says AI boom drives blue collar job surge
India's AI industry isn't just about coders, it's driving a massive spike in demand for skilled blue-collar workers.
Between 2022 and 2026, job postings for electricians jumped 242%, HVAC techs rose 200%, and robotics technicians soared by over 500%.
Randstad India's MD & CEO Viswanath P S calls this a "labor flip," where hands-on technical roles are now outpacing traditional entry-level office jobs.
India blue collar workers earn $2,612
Blue-collar workers are now earning $2,612 compared to around $2,711 for entry-level white-collar employees, with average salaries at $2,612.
Specialized roles like robotics mechanics can make over $9,000 a year.
With AI infrastructure expanding fast, blue-collar job volumes have surged by 93% in four years between 2022 and 2026—while white-collar roles will also see steady growth at over 40%.
It's a win-win for anyone considering the trades right now.