Randstad India says AI boom drives blue collar job surge

India blue collar workers earn $2,612

Blue-collar workers are now earning $2,612 compared to around $2,711 for entry-level white-collar employees, with average salaries at $2,612.

Specialized roles like robotics mechanics can make over $9,000 a year.

With AI infrastructure expanding fast, blue-collar job volumes have surged by 93% in four years between 2022 and 2026—while white-collar roles will also see steady growth at over 40%.

It's a win-win for anyone considering the trades right now.