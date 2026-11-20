Randstad: Indian employers eye AI tech growth, but expect cuts
A new Randstad report says 90% of Indian employers want to grow their tech teams to make the most of artificial intelligence, higher than the global average.
But there's a twist: 63% also expect job cuts in the next year or two, as companies shift away from entry-level roles.
Firms pay double for AI roles
Automation is pushing companies to swap basic positions for specialized roles that need advanced AI skills.
To attract top talent, Indian firms are offering salaries more than double those for entry-level jobs and focusing on upskilling current employees.
Still, many employers say it's tough and expensive to find people with both strong tech and human-centric skills like critical thinking.