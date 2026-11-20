Randstad report finds India 2nd globally in AI workforce growth
India just ranked second in the world for expanding its AI tech teams, right behind the US according to a new Randstad report.
A huge 90% of Indian companies are growing their AI workforce, almost matching the US at 93%.
The push is to grow services and generate revenue through artificial intelligence (AI).
Indian firms hire contractors, upskill staff
To stay competitive, most Indian firms are hiring flexible workers like contractors and focusing on upskilling their current teams: 98% are investing in training for AI roles.
There's also a big salary boost if you have AI skills: entry-level AI developers now earn more than double what traditional developers make.
Even though running AI projects can be pricey, 72% of companies say running AI tools costs as much as or more than employing junior staff for comparable work.