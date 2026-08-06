Rapido Bengaluru launch, Flipkart readies delivery, Bernstein estimates ₹20-30 per-order
Rapido is live in Bengaluru, and Flipkart is preparing to enter food delivery, and a recent Bernstein report says they could free up ₹20-30 within the economics of each order, creating a pool that may be shared between restaurants and customers.
That's good news for both restaurants and anyone who loves ordering in, but these savings will only stick if the companies can keep their operations lean.
Rapido Ownly 0%, Flipkart 10% commission
Rapido's already started its Ownly service in Bengaluru with 0% commission, targeting smaller orders using its own rider network.
Flipkart is reportedly joining soon with a 10% commission model.
The report notes that while we might see some sweet promo deals at first, those discounts probably won't last forever.
Bernstein expects the incumbents to replicate any challenger model that proves structurally successful, so expect the competition (and maybe the deals) to heat up.