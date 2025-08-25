Uber, Ola have stopped bike taxi services in Karnataka again

Rapido has launched a new facility called "Bike Direct" to continue its operations in Karnataka . Meanwhile, days after resuming bike taxis in the state, Uber and Ola have stopped offering the service. This comes after the Karnataka High Court clarified that it had not passed any order permitting them to operate again.

Service What is Rapido's 'Bike Direct' Rapido's "Bike Direct" is a service that connects bike taxi operators directly with the verified customers. The company said in a note to riders, "This demand generation helps Captains earn a steady livelihood, while offering customers safe, reliable, and affordable travel every day." The feature is completely free of cost for bike taxi captains in Karnataka.

Service suspension Over 6L riders left without income After the Karnataka HC's clarification, Uber suspended its bike services while Ola, which had resumed operations briefly, also hit pause. The decision has left over six lakh riders without income. A delegation from the Karnataka Bike Taxi Welfare Association (BTA) met Rahul Gandhi in Delhi to raise concerns over the suspension of bike taxi services in the state.

Political intervention Rahul Gandhi assures delegation Gandhi has assured the delegation that he has already spoken to the chief minister and transport minister. He instructed the Congress leadership in Karnataka to urgently engage with this issue and protect bike taxi riders' livelihoods through a timely policy framework. The association also submitted a proposal based on best practices from 17 other states where bike taxis are regulated.