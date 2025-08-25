Uber, Ola have stopped bike taxi services in Karnataka again
What's the story
Rapido has launched a new facility called "Bike Direct" to continue its operations in Karnataka. Meanwhile, days after resuming bike taxis in the state, Uber and Ola have stopped offering the service. This comes after the Karnataka High Court clarified that it had not passed any order permitting them to operate again.
Service
What is Rapido's 'Bike Direct'
Rapido's "Bike Direct" is a service that connects bike taxi operators directly with the verified customers. The company said in a note to riders, "This demand generation helps Captains earn a steady livelihood, while offering customers safe, reliable, and affordable travel every day." The feature is completely free of cost for bike taxi captains in Karnataka.
Service suspension
Over 6L riders left without income
After the Karnataka HC's clarification, Uber suspended its bike services while Ola, which had resumed operations briefly, also hit pause. The decision has left over six lakh riders without income. A delegation from the Karnataka Bike Taxi Welfare Association (BTA) met Rahul Gandhi in Delhi to raise concerns over the suspension of bike taxi services in the state.
Political intervention
Rahul Gandhi assures delegation
Gandhi has assured the delegation that he has already spoken to the chief minister and transport minister. He instructed the Congress leadership in Karnataka to urgently engage with this issue and protect bike taxi riders' livelihoods through a timely policy framework. The association also submitted a proposal based on best practices from 17 other states where bike taxis are regulated.
Policy formulation
Karnataka government to formulate bike taxi policy
The Karnataka government has agreed to formulate a bike taxi policy at the earliest. A division bench of Chief Justice Vibhu Bakhru and Justice CM Joshi, hearing appeals filed by Ola, Uber as well as Rapido, asked the state government to draw up this policy as soon as possible. The case will be heard again on September 22.