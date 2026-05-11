Rapido launches buggy-to-boarding electric buggies at KSR Bengaluru station

Rapido bookings waive buggy fare

If you book a Rapido auto or cab from the station, your buggy fare gets knocked off, so your ride to the pickup point is basically free.

There's also an air-conditioned lounge to chill in while you wait, plus staff on hand to help with bags and directions.

Right now, these perks are only at KSR Bengaluru City, but Rapido has set up booking kiosks at other stations and plans to expand in the future.