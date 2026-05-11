Rapido launches buggy-to-boarding electric buggies at KSR Bengaluru station
Business
Rapido just rolled out an electric buggy service called Buggy-to-Boarding at KSR Bengaluru City railway station.
It's perfect if you're weighed down with luggage, in a hurry, or just don't feel like walking the long distance to the exit.
The ride costs ₹12 per seat, and it's been running for about a month now.
Rapido bookings waive buggy fare
If you book a Rapido auto or cab from the station, your buggy fare gets knocked off, so your ride to the pickup point is basically free.
There's also an air-conditioned lounge to chill in while you wait, plus staff on hand to help with bags and directions.
Right now, these perks are only at KSR Bengaluru City, but Rapido has set up booking kiosks at other stations and plans to expand in the future.