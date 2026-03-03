Rapido launches food delivery app Ownly, promises no commission fees

'Food Promise' campaign to spread awareness

Ownly already lists nearly 20,000 restaurants and plans to use Rapido's logistics network for deliveries.

To spread the word, they've kicked off a "Food Promise" campaign, aiming to tackle hidden fees and price markups that bug so many of us.

Since starting in 2015, Rapido now operates in 400+ cities—so this new food delivery push could be just the beginning.