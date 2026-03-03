Rapido launches food delivery app Ownly, promises no commission fees
Business
Rapido, best known for its bike taxis, just launched its own food delivery app called Ownly in Bengaluru.
The big twist? Restaurants don't pay any commission, which the company says allows restaurants to offer lower menu prices and Ownly charges customers a delivery fee that covers logistics costs.
This move follows a pilot run in Koramangala, HSR Layout and BTM Layout.
'Food Promise' campaign to spread awareness
Ownly already lists nearly 20,000 restaurants and plans to use Rapido's logistics network for deliveries.
To spread the word, they've kicked off a "Food Promise" campaign, aiming to tackle hidden fees and price markups that bug so many of us.
Since starting in 2015, Rapido now operates in 400+ cities—so this new food delivery push could be just the beginning.