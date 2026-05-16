Rapido's $240 million round drives Indian startups to $790 million
Business
Indian startups pulled in $790 million across 18 deals in the second week of May 2026, a huge leap from last week's $120.4 million and way up from the same time last year.
Most of this came from one big move: Rapido's huge funding round, plus some solid early- and seed-stage investments.
HrdWyr $13 million, Wingreens World IPO plans
Rapido, scored $240 million in new cash led by Prosus, bumping its value to $3 billion.
Other highlights: Bengaluru chip startup HrdWyr raised $13 million for AI-focused chips, and packaged food and beverage company Wingreens World brought in about $12.6 million with plans to go public soon.