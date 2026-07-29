Rapido's Ownly reaches 7% of Bengaluru online food orders
Business
Ownly, Rapido's zero-commission food delivery app, has quickly made waves in Bengaluru, snagging 7% of the city's online orders just four to five months after its full launch.
With over 40,000 daily orders and 25,000 restaurant partners on board, it's changing how people order food in the city.
Ownly lets restaurants keep more earnings
Unlike other apps that take a cut from restaurants, Ownly lets eateries keep more earnings and offer prices closer to what you'd pay in person.
Customers only pay a clear delivery fee; no hidden markups.
CEO Aravind Sanka says they're planning to roll out Ownly across India soon.
The National Restaurant Association of India is backing this model too, hoping restaurants will pass those savings on to everyone who loves ordering in.