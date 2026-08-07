Rare U.S.-Japan intervention briefly strengthened yen then it weakened

Even with government action, bigger issues like Japan's high debt, lower interest rates compared to the US and global uncertainty are keeping the yen down.

Rising oil prices and tensions in the Middle East have also pushed the US dollar higher.

As the yen nears 160 per US dollar again, experts think another intervention could happen, especially if Japan hikes rates or if there's a shift from the US Federal Reserve.

Japan's currency chief Atsushi Mimura says they're ready to act if needed.