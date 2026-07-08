Rashtriya Chemicals and Fertilizers board clears ₹1500cr FPO, approvals pending Business Jul 08, 2026

Rashtriya Chemicals and Fertilizers (RCF), a government-owned company, is looking to raise up to ₹1,500 crore by selling new shares through a follow-on public offer (FPO).

The board gave the green light on Tuesday, but the plan still needs approval from shareholders and key government departments before it moves ahead.