Raspberry Pi earnings rise 25% as shipments hit 7.6 million
Business
Raspberry Pi just had a big year, with annual earnings up 25% as more people snapped up their computers despite rising memory chip costs.
They shipped 7.6 million units in 2025, a solid 7% increase over 2024, thanks to strong demand and some smart pricing moves.
Memory chip prices rise sevenfold
Memory prices have shot up seven times in the past year, but CEO Eben Upton says working closely with distribution partners helped keep things on track.
The Raspberry Pi 5 (8GB) now goes for around $125.
On top of that, semiconductor shipments soared by 47%, hitting 8.4 million units, up 47% from 2024.
After this strong performance, the company's shares jumped by 26% in early deals on Tuesday, though it is staying cautious about what comes next.