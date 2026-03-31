Raspberry Pi earnings rise 25% as shipments hit 7.6 million

Memory chip prices rise sevenfold

Memory prices have shot up seven times in the past year, but CEO Eben Upton says working closely with distribution partners helped keep things on track.

The Raspberry Pi 5 (8GB) now goes for around $125.

On top of that, semiconductor shipments soared by 47%, hitting 8.4 million units, up 47% from 2024.

After this strong performance, the company's shares jumped by 26% in early deals on Tuesday, though it is staying cautious about what comes next.