RateGain launches RG Varsity global certification for hotel digital marketing

Bhanu Chopra warns of clarity gap

RG Varsity is now live at varsity.rategain.com.

"the industry faces a clarity gap, not just a technology gap," said Bhanu Chopra, Founder and Managing Director of RateGain.

Early graduates from SALA Hospitality Group and DLF Hospitality were recognized at launch.

Meanwhile, RateGain's stock has seen some ups and downs lately (down 2% today and 21% this year), but the company is betting big on helping hotels get smarter online.