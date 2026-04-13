RateGain launches RG Varsity global certification for hotel digital marketing
RateGain just rolled out RG Varsity, a global certification program to boost digital marketing skills for hotel teams.
This comes after RateGain's State of Distribution 2025 report showed nearly 70% of hotels are confused about whether their ad spend is paying off.
The course covers how to market in an AI-driven world, make ad budgets work smarter, and build stronger digital revenue strategies.
Bhanu Chopra warns of clarity gap
RG Varsity is now live at varsity.rategain.com.
"the industry faces a clarity gap, not just a technology gap," said Bhanu Chopra, Founder and Managing Director of RateGain.
Early graduates from SALA Hospitality Group and DLF Hospitality were recognized at launch.
Meanwhile, RateGain's stock has seen some ups and downs lately (down 2% today and 21% this year), but the company is betting big on helping hotels get smarter online.