RateGain Travel Technologies wins ET Corporate Excellence Emerging Company award
RateGain Travel Technologies just snagged the Emerging Company of the Year title at the ET Awards for Corporate Excellence.
Based in Noida, they've made a name for themselves in the travel world by using AI and tons of data (over 1,100 sources) to help travel companies make smarter decisions.
Founded back in 2004, RateGain has kept revenue retention above 90% in each of the five years through 2024-25.
RateGain revenue hits ₹1,076.7cr profit ₹208.9cr
In just three years, RateGain's revenue jumped to ₹1,076.7 crore (a 43.2% annual growth rate) with profits soaring by 192% to ₹208.9 crore.
Their operating margins also shot up from 2.5% to over 21%.
Founder Bhanu Chopra says their AI-powered tools now help major travel brands in over 100 countries, making this award a pretty meaningful milestone for the team.