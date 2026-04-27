RateGain Travel Technologies wins ET Corporate Excellence Emerging Company award Business Apr 27, 2026

RateGain Travel Technologies just snagged the Emerging Company of the Year title at the ET Awards for Corporate Excellence.

Based in Noida, they've made a name for themselves in the travel world by using AI and tons of data (over 1,100 sources) to help travel companies make smarter decisions.

Founded back in 2004, RateGain has kept revenue retention above 90% in each of the five years through 2024-25.