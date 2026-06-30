RateGain upbeat, Bhanu Chopra credits AI for hotel OTA collaboration
Business
RateGain Travel Technologies is feeling upbeat about its future, crediting new AI tools like Agentic ARI and Viva for helping hotels and online travel agencies work together more smoothly.
Founder and Managing Director Bhanu Chopra called a recent slowdown a one-time event, pointing out that their tech is already making booking processes faster and more efficient.
RateGain eyes $1B revenue by FY31
With the FIFA World Cup driving up travel in the US RateGain has seen demand (and its share price) soar.
The company's partnerships with host cities and higher hotel rates have given its revenue a strong push.
Looking forward, Chopra says they're aiming high: $1 billion in revenue by FY31, powered by AI innovation and a growing global client list.