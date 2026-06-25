Ratepayer Protection Act could make tech cover AI energy costs Business Jun 25, 2026

Big tech companies might soon have to pay for the energy and upgrades their AI data centers need, thanks to a new bipartisan bill in the US House.

The Ratepayer Protection Act is meant to stop local communities and small businesses from picking up the tab.

Google called the bill a "positive step," and Microsoft called the legislation an "important step" for protecting families from higher electricity bills.