Ravi Pandit, KPIT founder and automotive leader, dies in Pune
Business
Ravi Pandit, who founded and led KPIT Technologies, passed away on Friday in Pune.
He was the driving force behind turning KPIT into a global name in automotive software and engineering, with the company now operating across 15 countries.
Pandit combined corporate leadership, civic engagement
With over 30 years of experience, Pandit also chaired Kirtane and Pandit Chartered Accountants.
Beyond business, he co-founded Pune International Centre and Janwani to boost policy work and civic engagement.
He supported policy research through the Centre for Sustainable Development at Gokhale Institute and encouraged young leaders as president of Jnana Prabodhini.
An MIT Sloan alumnus and gold-medal CA, he co-authored the award-winning book Leapfrogging to Pole-Vaulting.