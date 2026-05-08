Ravi Pandit, KPIT founder and automotive leader, dies in Pune

Pandit combined corporate leadership, civic engagement

With over 30 years of experience, Pandit also chaired Kirtane and Pandit Chartered Accountants.

Beyond business, he co-founded Pune International Centre and Janwani to boost policy work and civic engagement.

He supported policy research through the Centre for Sustainable Development at Gokhale Institute and encouraged young leaders as president of Jnana Prabodhini.

An MIT Sloan alumnus and gold-medal CA, he co-authored the award-winning book Leapfrogging to Pole-Vaulting.