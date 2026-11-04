Ravi Uppal, Mahadev Betting App figure, caught in Dubai
Ravi Uppal, one of the minds behind the Mahadev Betting App, has been caught in Dubai just days after his partner Saurabh Chandrakar was sent back to India. Indian officials are now working to bring Uppal home too.
Interestingly, Uppal tried to dodge authorities by picking up Vanuatu citizenship and traveling there, but he couldn't shake off Interpol's red notice.
ED blocked Uppal's red notice lifting
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has been on Uppal's trail for a while.
They blocked his attempt to get the red notice lifted earlier this year, and he was reported untraceable in the UAE last November, with authorities suspecting he had fled to Vanuatu.
His arrest is a big win for Indian agencies fighting financial crimes tied to the Mahadev App and shows just how complicated international extradition can get.