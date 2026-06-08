Ray Dalio warns AI market looks like a bubble
Billionaire investor Ray Dalio is sounding the alarm on the AI market, saying it's starting to look like a bubble.
He told Bloomberg that tech revolutions often spark wild speculation and shaky finances, and he's worried about whether all this hype will actually turn into real profits.
Dalio: AI firms face tough choices
Dalio pointed out that AI firms are stuck making tough choices: either spend big to stay ahead or risk fading out.
This rush has pushed chipmaker valuations, like NVIDIA's, to record highs.
While NVIDIA's CEO Jensen Huang says investors are seeing strong returns, Dalio urges caution as rapid growth doesn't always mean lasting success.
Dalio urges caution as AI matures
Dalio still calls AI a "wonderful technology," but reminds everyone that bubbles burst when hype fails to deliver real money.
As the market matures, he suggests keeping an eye out for risks beneath all the excitement.