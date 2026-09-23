Raymond stock slips after 52-week high before private placement EGM

Raymond's stock just slipped over 3%, right after hitting a fresh 52-week high of ₹1,195.30.

Even with this dip, the stock has been on fire, up 10% in the last week and an impressive 214% over six months.

Now, all eyes are on Raymond's upcoming EGM (that's an extraordinary general meeting) on October 3, where plans for raising funds through private placement will be up for discussion.